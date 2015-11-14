RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: Chrisette Michele Drops New Song “Steady,” & More

Chrisette Michele shows off her beautiful voice on a new track she titled “Steady.” Produced by Blckie Blaze of Four Kings Productions, the beauty makes it clear she is ready to put her all into the music game. [HNHH]

R. Kelly hasn’t run out of bedroom hits just yet. Listen to the 48-year-old work his magic on “Wake Up Everybody.” The sexy track is sure to get you moving. [Miss Info]

Trina channels her inner Eazy-E for her latest song, “Fuck Boy,” which was produced by Rico Love. As expected, Trina gets super explicit. If you can handle the baddest bitch, click here. [Rap-Up]

