Rest In Peace: “Jackass” Star Vincent “Don Vito” Margera Dead At 59

Jackass star Vincent “Don Vito” Margera has passed away, according to TMZ.

Famous for pulling off pranks with his nephew Bam Margera on the popular television show, Don Vito had been struggling with kidney and liver failure for years.

The site reports:

Vincent became famous for pranks he pulled off with Bam on the TV show and later the “Jackass” movies as well as “Viva La Bam”. It’s a double blow for Bam, who lost his best friend and co-star Ryan Dunn who was killed in a car crash.

Vincent has been struggling with kidney and liver failure for several years. He fell into a coma last month and has been in bad shape ever since.

Bam’s mom tells us, Vincent passed away Sunday at 6:45 AM.

Vincent was 59 years old at the time of his death. May he rest in peace.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty