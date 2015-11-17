So Fierce: Barbie Features First-Ever Boy In Moschino Doll Commercial

Once upon a time, Barbie dolls played a role in stigmatizing beauty and gender, but with the help of tastemakers like rapper Nicki Minaj, rising star Zendaya, and designer Jeremy Scott, all that seems to be changing. It appears Barbie is no longer above letting boys get in on the fun.

For the first time ever, toy company Mattel featured a boy in a commercial advertisement for a limited edition Barbie doll – and needless to say, the handsome kid had a lot of fun in Barbie’s world.

From the NY Daily News:

The boundary-breaking ad promoted the new Moschino Barbie, a hot item created by Mattel in partnership with the Italian fashion house. The gender-defying promotion was released earlier this month and features two girls playing with the doll along with the boy.

Looking like a mini-Jeremy Scott, the cute kid says the new Barbie – which comes in many different complexions – is “so fierce” and it seems the world agrees…the $150 doll sold out online in one hour.

Will you be gifting your nephew or little brother a Barbie doll this holiday season?

