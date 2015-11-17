Social Justice Advocate Michael Skolnik To Be Honored At 2015 Hidden Hero Awards

Justice Can’t Wait. It shouldn’t have to. When our economy, criminal justice system, and political process collide and disempower communities of color, we can’t look away. Activists, artists and organizers are challenging Americans to take a stand and say enough is enough.

Buoyed by technology, and in ways unimaginable by their civil rights predecessors, leaders are building creative coalitions that leverage the power of social media, protest and legislation to effect change. Michael Skolnik is one of these voices. He uses his political savvy and passion to raise awareness and bring about change.

As President of GlobalGrind.com, Michael wields media and entertainment to strengthen the political voice of young people. To honor his effective social justice leadership and commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of others, Michael will be the recipient of The Andrew Goodman Foundation (AGF) Social Justice Advocate Award at the 7th Annual Hidden Heroes Award Ceremony, November 18 at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts.

He will receive the Award alongside four other social justice visionaries: Soledad O’Brien, Maria Teresa Kumar, Dr. Peniel E. Joseph and Yusef Salaam. The AGF Social Justice Advocate Awardees are raising awareness of the critical issues surrounding over-incarceration and disenfranchisement – the Awardees will share their insights in a discussion with Amy Goodman, host of Democracy Now! at the November 18 Hidden Heroes Awards. The annual event celebrates social justice leadership while inspiring us all toward action.

To show support for Michael and the other advocates, tickets for the event can be purchased here: http://andrewgoodman.org/hiddenheroes2015/.