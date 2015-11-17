Mo’Nique Pumps Up The Jam To Missy’s “WTF (Where They From)”

Ariel Cherie James is a writer living in Brooklyn. You can catch her on the internets on The Urban Daily and Gorgeous in Grey. She loves colors, learning, dancing, all food everything, and laughing most of all. When she's not writing, you can probably catch her watching cartoons or acting like one.

Missy Elliott gave the world what we were waiting for when she dropped her video for “WTF (Where They From)” with Pharrell last week. Now, actress and comedian Mo’Nique is taking the song to new heights.

Mo’Nique, who famously shed over 80 pounds, can be seen working out to Missy’s cardio-induced jam. She hits every single beat and point so perfectly, we wish she would have been featured in Missy’s official video.

Next time, Mo’Nique. Next time.

SOURCE: Instagram