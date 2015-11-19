Pepsi Snags Jussie Smollett For Innovative “Empire” Commercial

Last night, we got a quick glimpse at what an Empire and Pepsi collaboration could look like – Jamal Lyon at the helm, elevating the world with his intoxicating voice…Cookie and Lucious fueling his fire at the production level.

You’ll be pleased to learn it’s all becoming a reality now, as Jamal (played by Jussie Smollett) will star in a 60-second commercial that’ll air in between Empire scenes on December 2nd of this year.

Variety reports:

When the mid-season finale of hip-hop drama “Empire” debuts on Fox December 2nd, viewers may have a hard time figuring out when a segment of the show ends and a commercial for Pepsi begins. That will be by design.

On that night, the writers of “Empire” will cap off a storyline that will have been brewing for three weeks: Jamal Lyon, one of the central characters of the hit show, will nab an all-important commercial endorsement from Pepsi, which in turn will use one of his songs as part of a new ad campaign. As characters on the show prepare to take a gander at Lyon’s new commercial, the show will break for one: a 60-second spot from Pepsi featuring the character and the song. And once the ad – directed by “Empire” creator and executive producer Lee Daniels (above, right) – is complete, viewers will immediately see the next scene of “Empire” start to unfurl.

Change is in the air over at Pepsi headquarters. Adam Harter, who serves as vice president of cultural connections for Pepsi’s beverage business in North America, had this to say about snagging Empire for the revolutionary ad:

“We need to find different ways to get people to talk about our brands,” said Adam Harter, vice president of cultural connections for Pepsi’s beverage business in North America. “We still believe in the 30-second spot, but you have to do so much more than that.”

We’ll certainly be tuning in. We can’t get enough of those Lyons.

SOURCE: Variety | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty