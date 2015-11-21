‘Tis The Season: Russell Wilson Reveals He’s Thankful For His “Great” Girl Ciara

Ciara and Russell Wilson have found true love just in time for the holiday season.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback has been gushing about his girlfriend nonstop, and we can see why – CiCi is beautiful, kind, and talented as fuck. Fresh off their romantic Mexican getaway, Russell continues to sing her praises.

After playing what some are calling the worst game of his life following their vacation, Russell spoke about fans blaming Ciara. He kept it short and sweet, noting, “I don’t want to get into too much detail. But she’s a great girl, so I’m just grateful for her and everything she does.”

When asked if being in the spotlight has affected him, he added:

“No, I don’t think so at all. People want to make it into something else, but for me I love the game of football. I love coming to work. I love getting here early and leaving late. That’s what it’s about. … Nothing’s changed. We just need to find ways to win.”

After her man set the record straight, CiCi was spotted toting the other love of her life around at LAX. Baby Future is so handsome.

SOURCE: Seattle pi | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Splash News