RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: Two Members Of One Direction Have Joined The Mile High Club, & More

One Direction sat for an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show last week. While there, two members of the famed group revealed they’ve joined the Mile High club. Read all about it here and watch a clip from the funny chat above. [Just Jared]

Adele is feeding our souls with her latest offering, 25. During her album release party in NYC, the famed mom revealed the albums that inspired her project, the best live voice she’s ever heard, and more. Check it out here. [Billboard]

Fetty Wap has an EP on the way and he just dropped a new track from the project. It’s titled “Grandma” and you can listen to it here. [HHNM]

Missy Elliott is one of the many amazing women who will be honored at Billboard’s 10th annual Women In Music event. Missy will receive the inaugural Innovator Award, while Lady Gaga will be recognized as “Woman of the Year.” [Just Jared]

