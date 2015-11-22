MAZEL TOV! Benzino & Althea Johnson Welcome Baby Boy Zino Antonio Scott

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Benzino is the proud dad to a new baby boy that he and fiancée Althea Johnson welcomed over the weekend.

According to TMZ, Zino Antonio Scott was born on Friday night.

The site reports:

Sources close to Benzino tell TMZ his son, Zino Antonio Scott was born Friday night around 10. We’re told Althea was in labor for nearly 10 hours before giving birth to the 6 pound baby and everyone is happy and healthy.

Benzino knows the joys of fatherhood, as he already had two kids prior to his relationship with Althea. We’re sure his third time will be a charm and we wish them both the best.

Check out more photos and videos of sweet Baby Zino below.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

