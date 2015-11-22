Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Her Health & Tells Big Sis Kourtney To “Suck” It

The end of 2015 has been a little crazy for the Kardashians, Khloe especially.

The kurvy blonde just can’t seem to get a break these days – not only did she have to rush to husband Lamar Odom’s aid when he was found unconscious in a Las Vegas brothel last month, now she’s got staph infection.

KoKo’s big sis Kourtney updated us on her health status this week and now Khloe’s speaking out too. She assures us she’s doing well, although staph infection is “no joke.”

Staph infection is no joke. Mine was exacerbated by stress which is not a great combo. I'm under great medical care&receiving tons of love! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 21, 2015

Please everyone take care of yourselves and pay attention to your bodies!! Be kind and loving to one another! It goes a long way!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 21, 2015

I appreciate all of your prayers, well wishes and love being sent my way. I'll be better very soon. I love you guys ❤️❤️❤️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 21, 2015

Catch the ladies on their famed reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, every Sunday on E! at 9pm. In the latest sneak peek, Khloe tells Kourt to suck it. Watch below:

PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Instagram, Splash News