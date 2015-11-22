Miley Cyrus “Lighter” (NEW VIDEO)

Miley Cyrus‘ new “Lighter” video is so Miley Cyrus.

The pop sensation debuted the new visual on Facebook this weekend and it’s definitely got her touch. Seemingly naked, rainbow lights are projected on to Miley’s body as she smokes weed and pouts in a super sexy way.

Miley said of her latest masterpiece:

Fuck yeah! After our 1st show in Chicago (which was totally turnt) we loved seeing y’all singing along to all the Dead Petz jamsssss but seemed like this one was a fan favorite!!!!! For all of you who can’t be with us in Detroit tonight and of course for all of you who will here is the official Lighter music video directed by me and Wayne Coyne featuring Jen Stark’s bad ass animated kaleidoscopic projections!!!!!

It’s colorful, it’s trippy, and we love it. Watch above.

