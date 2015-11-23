CLOSE
Do You Spot The Chemistry? Watch Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Rihanna’s Latest “Creeper” Shoot With Travi$ Scott

As if the dating rumors weren't rampant already, Rih continues to fan the flames.

As if the dating rumors weren’t rampant already, Rih continues to fan the flames.

Along with the release of men’s sizes and new colorways for the Creeper, Rihanna‘s first signature shoe with Puma, came another sexy promo shoot co-starring her rumored boyfriend, Travi$ Scott. Now, we’re getting a behind-the-scenes look from the set and we couldn’t help but watch for the chemistry between the two.

Check it out for yourself below.

Will the “Rodeo” rapper make another appearance, this time on Rihanna’s Anti album? It’s set to drop on Black Friday, so we’ll know soon enough.

