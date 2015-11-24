Kim Kardashian May Have A C-Section Delivery, Here’s Why…

Kim Kardashian and pregnant don’t mix all that well, but like the trooper Kim is, she’s hanging in there as best she can.

In the most recent development concerning KimYe‘s miracle son, we learn that the baby is breech and for that reason, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star may have to have a C-section.

Though her doctor Paul Crane is reportedly very skilled in the art of birthing breech babies, Kim says she will get a C-section if need be.

In a blog posted to her website, North West‘s mom explains:

“My latest concern is that my baby is breech, meaning he’s in the wrong position for childbirth. His head is still up and it’s supposed to be down. He was supposed to turn by 32 weeks. So now, I will have to get a C-section. Or so I thought! As I lay awake late at night, researching, I’ve learned that you actually can deliver a breech baby and I feel fortunate that my doctor Paul Crane is one of the few doctors that still does this. They just don’t even teach it anymore.”

Kim continues:

“I have been doing everything I can to try to turn the baby. I lay practically upside down three times a day for 15 minutes. I play music in the right position and ice my belly in certain spots to get him to squirm out of the breech position. I even started acupuncture where I burn moxa (mugwort) on my pinky toe every day! I am even attempting hypnosis!”

“It’s been hard because I usually go to my mom or Kourtney for baby and pregnancy advice, but they both—with nine total pregnancies!—have never experienced one of these crazy things. Obviously, if it’s an emergency and for the safety of my son, I will get a C-section—but if I don’t need one, I’d rather not. So please wish me luck and pray the baby turns! This whole delivery gives me anxiety, not gonna lie. I hope the baby turns and all goes well but I’m prepared for anything!”

We wish the soon-to-be mom of two luck. Her and Kanye’s son is due on Christmas Day, although it’s likely he’ll be delivered earlier.

SOURCE: KKW | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News