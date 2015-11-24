Awkward: Holly Holm Recalls Moment She Met Beyonce & Forgot Her Name

Beyonce is so Beyonce you might lose your memory around her.

After taking the title from Ronda Rousey in a highly publicized match earlier this month, UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm got to hang out with Jay Z and Bey at the Miguel Cotto v. Canelo Alvarez fight over the weekend.

We all saw the photos of Beyonce looking like a snack in Vegas – it’s no wonder Holly couldn’t think clearly when introduced to the superstar. According to Holly, there was a really awkward moment where she actually asked Beyonce her name.

Here’s how she tells the story:

“I meet Jay Z and he says, ‘This is my wife,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, hi, what’s your name?’” Holm said. “Because that’s what I do when I meet someone’s wife. And as I’m shaking her hand, I’m thinking, ‘Why did I just say that? Why did I just say that to Beyoncé?’ And then Jay Z’s asking me about the fight and I can’t even focus on what he’s saying because I just put my foot in my mouth. I literally have to interrupt him. I’m like, ‘I’m really sorry,’ and I go back to Beyoncé and I’m like, ‘I can’t believe I just did that.’ She goes, ‘Oh no, it’s fine.’ I’m like, ‘No, I really, really…it’s such an honor to meet you.’”

We did hear Bey has that effect on people. Watch the video just above.

SOURCE: Complex | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty