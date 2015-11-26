CLOSE
Trey Songz Gets Super Freaky On “Walls,” Drops “Everybody Say” Feat. Mike Angel & Dave East (NEW MUSIC)

This Thanksgiving we’re thankful for Trey Songz.

The sexy singer dropped two new tracks ahead of the holiday and both are dope. “Everybody Say” features Mike Angel and Dave East, and it’s got a laid back feel and a catchy hook.

“Walls” is just what you think it is. Trigga gets super freaky on the sensual song, and if you ask us, it’s an instant hit. Check out both below and let us know what you think.

Fair warning, “Walls” gets a little hard to listen to.

SOURCE: HHNM | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

