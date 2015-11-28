Fabolous “The Plug” (NEW VIDEO)

This Thanksgiving Fabolous blessed us with his new mixtape Summertime Shootout, and it’s everything we were hoping it would be.

Then, just one day after it dropped, the Brooklyn rapper releases a sexy video for “The Plug,” a fan favorite off the project. Head to Medellín, Colombia with Fab and live the life of a kingpin in the steamy visual full of bad exoticals from the foreign land.

The girls look good and Fab does what we love to see Fab do – talk money and get fly while doing so. Check out the video just above and if you haven’t already, listen to his tape here.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty