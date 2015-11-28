Priyanka Chopra Takes Our Breath Away On The Cover Of New You Magazine

Priyanka Chopra continues to take our breath away, this time on the cover of New You magazine.

The 33-year-old Quantico star can do no wrong in our eyes – she’s gorgeous, talented, edgy, and full of love. Did we mention she’s got great hair? Inside the publication, the triple threat talks directly to the young women of the world, reveals she was bullied as a kid, and even admits she’s a geek.

Priyanka hasn’t always felt as confident as she does now. In fact, boosting her self-esteem was a process. Here are a few interesting excerpts from the winter issue:

On flaws making young women unique:

“I believe girls all over the world [have been] raised to believe that we need to be protected, or need someone else to feel validated and strong. Now we are in a time where we are enough. We are complete as ourselves, and our flaws make us unique. Perfection is boring anyway. As soon as you find and identify your flaws, there’s no one who can be like you. From that you can take your confidence.”

On finding her confidence:

“I had major self-esteem issues growing up and was always very nervous and scared as a kid. I was bullied in school. But I got up one day and said, ‘Enough.’ The color of my skin, the hair I have—there are so many things about me that may not be conventional. But as soon as I chose to own it and walk out the door wearing confidence, people looked at me differently.”

On getting her big break:

“I’m a complete geek and I believe that the geeks will take over the world one day. I wanted to be an engineer and build planes, and now I fly in them all the time. I was 17 when I became Miss India and movie offers started to come my way. My dad and I had a big chat about it. He said, ‘You know you have this amazing opportunity, so give yourself a timeline.’ I gave myself two years. He said, ‘Try it, because I don’t want you to ever look back at your life and say, ‘What if I had done it?’’ My first movie did well, and I’ve never looked back.”

Get a load of true beauty in the cover photo above.

SOURCE: Just Jared | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty