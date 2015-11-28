What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Instagram Offers Users Multiple Account Functionality, & More

With Snapchat on the rise, Instagram is doing its best to keep our interest.

The social media platform is finally offering its users multiple account functionality. From Complex:

Finally, you can use multiple Instagram accounts on a single phone without logging out and logging back in every time—if you’re lucky (or unlucky, depending on how you see it).

Instagram has began testing multiple account support through its app for Android users, but so far it’s not available on iOS, Android Police reports. If you’re on Android, you should be able to update your app and see the option to add more accounts right now.

We’re sure iOS will see an update soon enough.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon spent their Thanksgiving together with the kids, and as usual, they were sharp and picture perfect. MiMi wore a cleavage-baring gown that was totally her, while her ex-husband Nick kept it dapper in a nice suit.

Their adorable twins, Monroe and Moroccan Cannon, looked especially happy to be with both of their parents for the holiday. Check out the photos above.

Oprah also had a wonderful Thanksgiving.

The media mogul spent her day with 20 of her South African students and treated them all to a play, dinner, and makeup lessons, according to Just Jared.

The site reports:

The 61-year-old television mogul took the girls to dinner at the Rainbow Room in New York City, a makeup lesson from Derrick Rutledge and to see the Jennifer Hudson play she co-produced, The Color Purple.

“Particularly this time of the year, you’re giving some energy and thought to what it means to be in the world and being able to have access to opportunity, which is what has happened with my girls,” Oprah told People.

Check out the photo Oprah shared just above and let us know how your Thanksgiving went below.

SOURCE: Complex, Just Jared | PHOTO CREDIT: Jared Eberhardt, Instagram