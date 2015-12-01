Kendrick Lamar’s Little Sister Alludes To K. Dot/J. Cole Album Collaboration

We’re here for a Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole collaboration – and according to Kendrick’s sister, come February, we may get that and more.

Kayla Duckworth shook the Earth when she hit Facebook with a post about a new song Kendrick and Jermaine worked on together called “Black Friday.” Uploading a photo of the single cover art, which includes both rappers’ names, Kayla wrote:

“Go checkout my brother @kendricklamar song “Black Friday” gift to you guys its definitely some [fire emoji] as usual! But go listen to it you won’t regret it I promise! Collab drop #Feb16 so be on the look out as well [eyes & music emojis] and also if you hadn’t notcied I did a very small part at the end, you have to start someone right. [nervous emjoi] #kendricklamar #JCole #Blackfriday”

Though there’s obviously a K. Dot-Cole World single, it seems like his little sis was alluding to something more at play. Are the two hip-hop heavyweights teaming up for a larger project?

We guess we’ll just have to wait and see. Thanks for spilling the beans, Kayla! Head over to Stereogum for receipts.

SOURCE: Stereogum | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty