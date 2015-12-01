From Green Hair To Bondage: Kylie Jenner Rocks Interview Mag—Her Lip Kit Sells Out

I am a self-taught journalist who overcame insurmountable odds to become a prominent voice in entertainment.

Kylie Jenner has green hair.

The youngest Jenner rocked a Kermit-colored wig to the launch of The Kylie Lip Kit by Kylie Jenner at the LA Dash store. The hair might have helped, because the kit sold out within minutes. One person tweeted:

Gonna test out the #KylieLipKit (that was apparently sold-out within minutes). Will let you know how it goes 👄 pic.twitter.com/dY5mn9Io0B — Carly Mallenbaum (@ThatGirlCarly) December 1, 2015

It wasn’t all love for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, though. She got some flack on the internet after Snapchatting her very slim dog. People wanted her to feed the thing, but it turns out Mother Nature has other plans.

TMZ reports that they spoke to greyhound experts, who said the dogs are bred for running and that a healthy greyhound normally shows three ribs and some hip bones. That statement came after the Italian Greyhound Club of America got calls from a gang of people accusing her of being a crappy pet owner.

In the meantime, Kylie looks stunning on the cover of Interview Magazine:

Kylie Jenner's butt looks like this. pic.twitter.com/rtG3wBLyMH — The Almighty Xilla (@BlogXilla) December 1, 2015

It’s clear that at only 18, she’s a force to be reckoned with. Head over to Interview to check out the full spread.

