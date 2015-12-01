Jaw-Dropping: Swedish Model Has 6 Ribs Removed To Look Like A Cartoon

A Swedish model by the name of Pixee Fox had six ribs removed so that she could achieve a waist proportion similar to that of cartoon women, namely, Tinker Bell and Jessica Rabbit. Some women go a little crazy with waist training, but Pixee took “What waist?” to an entirely new level.

She told Barcroft TV in a jaw-dropping profile:

“I’ve always been inspired by cartoons and Disney movies – all the curves and tiny waists.”

As Pixee moves about, you’ll notice that her mid-section is basically non-existent. Pixee admits people tell her she “looks like a cartoon” all the time, but she doesn’t mind – she actually takes it as a compliment.

Pixee explains that as a child she felt her looks didn’t reflect how she felt on the inside, so she decided to change it. Watch her profile above.

SOURCE: Barcroft TV | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty