Mazel Tov! Keyshia Cole Reveals She’s Engaged, But Who’s The Lucky Guy?

Congrats are in order for Keyshia Cole.

After a very long, public, and heated split from Boobie Gibson, who she’s still legally married to by the way, the “I Should’ve Cheated” singer has announced that she’s engaged.

Over the weekend, a fan asked if she was married yet and Keyshia casually spilled the tea: “No. Engaged.” She was then asked if it was ex-flame Birdman who proposed, and her prompt response was: “No Mamm.”

Who could Keyshia’s new bae be? She seems eager to tell us, so we’re sure it’s only a matter of time before his highness is revealed…

We’re tuned in, Keyshia.

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News