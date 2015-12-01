Drake Snags Spotify’s Most Streamed Artist Of The Year Title

We could’ve guessed this.

Drake continues to prove it’s his year, as Spotify has now named him its most streamed artist of 2015. Beating out reigning champion Ed Sheeran, Drizzy racked “up 1.8 billion streams from 46 million listeners,” “obliterating the 860 million streams that earned Ed Sheeran the top spot last year.”

Sheeran came in second to Drake this year, but still maintains his title as Spotify’s most streamed artist of all time.

From Entertainment Weekly:

The Weeknd, Maroon 5, and Kanye West rounded out the top five global artists.

Some of the year’s most buzzed about artists also topped Spotify’s various lists. Justin Bieber set a Spotify record for single-day streams on Spotify when his tracks were played 36 million times on Nov. 13, the day he released his most recent album Purpose.

Join us in congratulating the 6 God.

