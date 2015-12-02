Bobby Shmurda Could Be Coming Home This Week

I am a self-taught journalist who overcame insurmountable odds to become a prominent voice in entertainment.

Bobby Shmurda could be coming home very soon – possibly as early as Thursday.

TMZ reports Bobby’s family has stepped forward to offer up collateral for his $2 million bond.

Bobby’s aunt has put several properties on the line to help set the rapper free. We’re told the family has been working closely with NY bondsman Ira Judelson.

They’ve put together a 200-page document accounting for every single penny they gave to free the troubled rapper, who’s been in jail since last year on conspiracy to commit murder, and weapons and drug charges. The bail package is reportedly “bulletproof” in terms of being approved by the judge.

Why they would use that word, who knows.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty