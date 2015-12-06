Follicle Files: Karrueche Rocks Bold & Blonde Short-Cut

New year, new ‘do?

Karrueche was apparently in need of change and she was feeling pretty bold. The petite model traded in her brunette locks for a much shorter, blonde look during Friday night’s Flaunt Magazine & ColourPop event in Hollywood.

The up and coming actress rocked the new hair along with a black mini dress, paired with a leather jacket to match. We’ve been seeing a lot of wigs lately, and this appears to be another one.

Are you feelin’ it?

SOURCE: The YBF | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty