Follicle Files: Karrueche Rocks Bold & Blonde Short-Cut

Are you feelin' it?

New year, new ‘do?

Karrueche was apparently in need of change and she was feeling pretty bold. The petite model traded in her brunette locks for a much shorter, blonde look during Friday night’s Flaunt Magazine & ColourPop event in Hollywood.

The up and coming actress rocked the new hair along with a black mini dress, paired with a leather jacket to match. We’ve been seeing a lot of wigs lately, and this appears to be another one.

Are you feelin’ it?

