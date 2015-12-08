CLOSE
Home

Boosie Badazz To Undergo Surgery For Kidney Cancer

Leave a comment

Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Yo Gotti And Lil Boosie In Concert

UPDATE: December 8, 2015 – 1:41 p.m. ET

According to Instagram, Boosie’s surgery went very well.

—-

Prayers up for the biggest badass.

Just a few weeks after Boosie Badazz revealed he’s suffering from kidney cancer, the Louisiana native gives us a much-needed update on his health.

In a picture caption he posted on Instagram, Boosie revealed he’s undergoing surgery today.

After surgery, Boosie will spent his time in recovery at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Tex.

The unfortunate news of Boosie’s cancer diagnosis comes just months after he returned to the rap game after being released early from a 12-year prison sentence that got overturned. Back in May, Boosie released his sixth studio album, Touch Down 2 Cause Hell.

Hopefully, Boosie’s cancer will go into remission.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

boosie badazz , Cancer , Lil Boosie , surgery

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close