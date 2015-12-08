This Kid Predicted Baby Saint West’s Name Six Months Before Kim Kardashian Gave Birth

Kim Kardashian gave birth to Kanye West‘s holy son this week and fittingly named the baby boy Saint.

While some are outraged, we’re totally not surprised at the famed couple’s divine name choice – after all, they did get their first-born daughter baptized in Jerusalem.

It turns out that not only is Saint’s name not surprising, it was totally guessable. In fact, one kid predicted their son’s name months ago, with little to no effort, at that. Twitter user @KILLRudy tweeted back in June:

watch kanye name his kid "saint" or some stupid shit — sickboi (@KlLLRudy) June 22, 2015

Ha! This boy is now being called a prophet and has been asked to predict other things. One woman even asked him if she would ever find love.

As usual, we’re all foaming at the mouth to get a look at KimYe’s kid. We’re sure he’s the most adorable baby boy of all time… all time.

