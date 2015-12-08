Kobe Bryant Receives Heartfelt Contract Offer From His Dad’s Former Team In Italy

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

As Kobe Bryant continues his bittersweet retirement tour around the league, it’s clear that a lot of people don’t want him to leave.

Well, the team that Kobe’s dad used to play for in Italy took things a bit further and offered him a contract. The team, Viola Reggio Calabria, sent a touching letter to Kobe, asking if he was interested in returning to the city he fell in love with as a bright-eyed 8-year-old.

Kobe Bryant receives heartwarming note [& contract offer] from his dad's old team in Italy: https://t.co/zdZgA5W6ZY pic.twitter.com/BLdaUy1FmJ — Complex (@ComplexMag) December 7, 2015

Here’s the letter via TMZ:

“Dear child of Reggio Calabria, fantastic Kobe, on this most beautiful stretch of land that is full of affection for you we close our eyes and dream.”

“There will always be a home for you at this great club on the Straits of Messina. Our dream might be too big but maybe it is the same dream you unknowingly had as that 8-year-old boy in the picture.”

“We want you to come home, to wear our colours, to represent our city, just as your father did before you. There is a black and orange family waiting for you, with the same name on the back: ‘Bryant.'”

“A warm hug, dear Kobe, our great basketball legend.”

Kobe has already mentioned that he doesn’t want any more gifts from opposing teams, but this offer letter’s gotta be the best one he’s received so far.

