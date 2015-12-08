What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Chelsea Handler’s Hilarious “Chelsea Does” Trailer, Queen Latifah To Star In New Lee Daniels Pilot, & More

Chelsea Handler is back with a four-part Netflix docuseries titled Chelsea Does, and if the trailer is any indication, shit is about to get real.

The doc, set to premiere at Sundance Film Festival the day before it starts streaming on Netflix, is all about Chelsea’s belief in making fun of stereotypes. Check out the clip above.

Queen Latifah just snagged herself a new gig.

The iconic rapper, actress, and former talk show host is all set to star in a new Lee Daniels pilot about music, love, and drama in Atlanta. From Vulture:

The singer-rapper-actress has been cast as a beauty-salon owner named Carlotta in a currently untitled pilot, which will be written, exec-produced, and directed by the Empire creator. The show idea (not ordered to series yet) involves three other young women who form a girl group with lofty dreams of dominating Atlanta and telling its other musicians to move, get out of the way. Latifah’s Carlotta, who will most assuredly have pipes of her own, is supposed to become a surrogate mom for the group members — played by Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny, and Brittany O’Grady — by not approving of their squad and life goals, but still supporting them.

We’d definitely tune in.

Jon Stewart retired from The Daily Show a few months ago and so far, it looks like he’s having a difficult time staying away.

Just yesterday, he hit up his old stomping grounds as a guest to speak on a health care act for 9/11 emergency responders. From the NY Times:

Mr. Stewart, who stepped down in August from “The Daily Show,” the Comedy Central news satire he had hosted for more than 15 years, popped up in the second act of the program, now hosted by Trevor Noah. “I’m sorry, sir,” Mr. Noah joked. “Are you — are you lost?”

Read more about his big return here.

Scott Weiland‘s ex-wife asks that we not glorify his death.

In a letter, co-penned by Mary Forsberg-Weiland and the two kids she had with the late rocker, it’s revealed Scott was not much of a father. In fact, she said her kids lost him a long time before he passed.

“The truth is, like so many other kids, they lost their father years ago,” she wrote, via Rolling Stone. “What they truly lost on December 3rd was hope.”

“This is the final step in our long goodbye to Scott,” she continued. “Even though I felt we had no other choice, maybe we never should have let him go. Or maybe these last few years of separation were his parting gift to us – the only way he could think to soften what he knew would one day crush us deep into our souls.”

“I won’t say he can rest now, or that he’s in a better place,” she added. “He belongs with his children barbecuing in the backyard and waiting for a Notre Dame game to come on. We are angry and sad about this loss, but we are most devastated that he chose to give up.”

Head over to Rolling Stone to read the letter in its entirety.

Netflix is bringing us Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny, the sequel to the famed 2000 film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

The film details a “fight to keep a great warrior’s sword from an evil warlord” and will be the first feature film to premiere on Netflix and in theaters simultaneously. Check out the first trailer above.

Fans of Marco Polo will be happy to know that Netflix will release a feature episode from the series the day after Christmas.

From iDigitalTimes:

A release date for Marco Polo season 2 has not been confirmed, but if you are a fan of the honorable Kung Fu master Hundred Eyes, then you’re in for a treat. A feature episode Marco Polo: One Hundred Eyes will be available to stream Dec. 26. The Netflix Originals featurette will tell the origin of Marco Polo’s trainer, Hundred Eyes.

Check out the trailer above.

