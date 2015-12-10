Marriage, Advice From Bey, & More: The Best Moments From Nicki Minaj’s Billboard Feature

Meek Mill plans to give Nicki Minaj three rings before they get married – it should be noted they’re already on their second.

A politically conscious Nickster celebrated her 33rd birthday this past Tuesday, and just like the year before, Meek gifted his girl with fresh diamonds for her ring finger. In her new Billboard feature, Nicki insists they’re not engaged, but we can’t help but let our minds wander to a time when an adorable mini-Omeeka exists in a huge house on the Hills.

The house isn’t total fantasy, as the lyricists live together now. We’re guessing they’re ready for the milestone after being blessed with advice from Hip-Pop’s First Couple, Jay and Bey, a conversation Nicki talks about minimally during her sit-down with the revered publication. She’d rather keep it private, and we understand.

The article begins with, “To be clear: Nicki Minaj is a better musician than she is a celebrity. But she’s an awfully good celebrity.” The best excerpts are below.

On whether or not Nicki considers herself a NY rapper, even though she signed with a New Orleans-based label:

Definitely. The way I focus on metaphors and punchlines — that’s a very New York, Philly, East Coast thing. When I started, we were very battle-driven, so every line mattered. We had to try to destroy your life, and we were ruthless and very smart with wordplay. To make anything with a double meaning, you’ve got to be smart.

On the new sitcom based on her childhood:

I am maybe too involved. Two days ago I was in casting. I’m going back tomorrow. I found one girl who I’m obsessed with who might play me, and someone who could rival her. So I’ve been coaching them both. I do a beat, let them rap. I do little dances with them. It has been magical. I didn’t even know I had it in me, but I love children so much.

On watching TV and living with Meek:

I watch Investigation Discovery all day. All day. Like, I know everything about law and crime-solving. Everybody that comes to my house, they’re like: “Do you not take it off this channel?” Meek thinks that I’m planning on killing him. We live together now, and every time he wakes up, it’s on. Every time he goes to sleep, it’s on.

On how Obama’s presidency impressed her:

I do want to speak about something specific, which just melted my heart. I thought it was so important when he went to prisons and spoke to people who got 20 and 30 and 40 and 50 years for drugs. There are women who are raped, people who are killed and [offenders] don’t even serve 20 years. I was blown away, watching the footage of him speaking to the prisoners. They never felt like anyone in the White House cared about them. I loved that he made them people again. Because we all make mistakes. I think about how many men may have made a mistake to feed their families and then had to pay for it forever.

On Donald Trump:

(Laughs.) There are points he has made that may not have been so horrible if his approach wasn’t so childish. But in terms of entertainment — I think he’s hilarious. I wish they could just film him running for president. That’s the ultimate reality show. [The interview was conducted prior to Trump’s Dec. 7 comments about halting immigration by Muslims into the United States.]

On loving Los Angeles:

I love it [in Los Angeles]. I spoke to Beyoncé about it, because she came out here recently too. She said exactly what I used to say when I first moved here. We just feel happier. She was saying that simple things that would normally feel like a task, they don’t [feel that way] out here. She told me it’s not bothersome to get up super early and have to take Blue to school, because it looks so beautiful. I’m a New Yorker, but there are times in New York when you wake up and it’s, like, a dreary day. I know my London fans can identify with this. When I’m in London or Paris, I think the same thing. Part of the beauty is in the grayness — but it’s an acquired taste.

On the engagement rumors:

He and I are not engaged. But he said he would like to give me three rings before we get married. My birthday’s coming up, and he better get the new one, because he got [the first one] for my last birthday. So let’s see what happens.

On Bey and Jay giving her and Meek relationship advice:

Yeah, we speak about it. We actually spoke with Jay Z and Beyoncé about it, too. After our show at [Brooklyn’s] Barclays Center [in October], we had dinner together. They were so giving with advice. I love them so much. It was just a beautiful conversation to have with people we love and we look up to as a couple. They’re so strong.

… I’d rather keep it private. I know Meek — he understood a couple things that I was explaining to him more when we spoke about it in front of them. We were all laughing so much. It was very late — you know when you get so tired, and it’s just like the giggles portion of the evening?

I don’t know what’s going to happen with he and I. I just know right now we are really, really enjoying each other’s company. So, shout out to everybody in the world that’s just trying to find love or be happy. Everybody should have someone to hold at night. It really, really changes your energy. I find that my energy is very different afterward — if I’m in the bed with him, just hugging him all day. It’s just, like, something about love. You transfer it. It’s infectious.

Read Nicki’s feature in its entirety here.

SOURCE: Billboard | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Billboard, Getty