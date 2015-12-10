Chris Brown, Jussie Smollett, & More Perform For “Taraji & Terrence’s White Hot Holiday” Special

Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard‘s Empire is turning into real life.

After the hip-hop series made headlines for snagging a groundbreaking Pepsi commercial, the cast is back on the tip of everyone’s tongues this week. As the holidays approach, the king and queen of Empire gathered their crew for a TV special on Thursday: Taraji and Terrence’s White Hot Holiday.

Among the show’s A-list performers were Chris Brown, Patti LaBelle, John Legend, Mary J. Blige, and the Lyons themselves. Jussie Smollett and Yazz The Greatest (aka Bryshere Y. Gray) had all eyes on them and did not disappoint while performing “Joy To The World” and “All You Need Is Love.”

It goes without saying, Taraji looked great all night – and got the best gift ever from Terrence. She also shared kind words with Chris Brown following his performance. Chris wasn’t feeling too good and his naysayers noticed, but Taraji was there to back him up.

Y'all know what @chrisbrown is capable of vocally. HE SHOWED UP W/LOVE IN HIS HEART PERIOD Happy #WhiteHotHolidays 💋 https://t.co/m1zk1VGQGH — Taraji P. Henson (@TherealTaraji) December 10, 2015

MJ didn't score 50 every night. I'm just glad I was given the opportunity. #HappyHolidays ❤️ — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) December 10, 2015

Check out the performances below. It was a great night.

Mary J. Blige “The Christmas Song”

Empire Cast “All You Need Is Love”

Empire Cast “Joy To The World”

Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard “This Christmas”

Taraji & Terrence also spoofed KimYe. It was hilarious.

Head over to FOX for more.

PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Instagram, Splash News, Gossip Cop