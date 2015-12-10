Blackout: The Kardashians Hit The Weeknd’s L.A. Concert In All Black Everything

The Kardashian and Jenner girls know they’ve got us all waiting on the first photo of Baby Saint West, but they’re just living their lives like shit is all good.

KoKo, Kris, Kourt, Kylie, and Kendall left Kim at home with the baby and headed out for a fashionable night filled with music. The sisters and famed momager looked spectacular in all black everything for the girls’ evening at The Weeknd‘s L.A. concert.

Khloe rocked her new, shorter ‘do and flaunted her killer kurves, Kendall was luscious in lots of leather, Kylie opted for a high bun and only semi-black ‘fit, Kourtney was sexy in a choker and low ponytail, and Kris was flawless in black boots and ripped jeans.

Cara Delevingne was there too:

Hopefully, we get a photo of Kanye‘s first-born son soon, but in the meantime, the ladies are giving us a lot to keep up with.

SOURCE: PEOPLE | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Splash News