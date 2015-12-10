Katy Perry, One Direction, & More Top Forbes’ 2015 Highest Paid Musicians List

The year 2015 is coming to an end, so naturally, conversations about this year’s biggest and baddest have commenced.
Forbes put out its “Highest Paid Musicians” list and there’s almost no flavor in its top ten (Spike Lee voice). Thanks to the earnings from her Prismatic World Tour – $2 million per city – Katy Perry nabbed the number one spot, raking in $135 million this year alone.
One Direction, Garth Brooks, Taylor Swift, and The Eagles follow closely behind, snagging spots 2-5, respectively. Diddy came in at number 8 ($60 million), Jay Z at number 13 ($56 million), and Beyonce at number 14 ($54.5 million).
Drake was also on the list, coming in at number 23 with $39.5 million in earnings.
1. Katy Perry – $135 million
2. One Direction – $130 million
3. Garth Brooks – $90 million
4. Taylor Swift – $80 million
5. The Eagles – $73.5 million
6. Calvin Harris – $66 million
7. Justin Timberlake – $63.5 million
8. Diddy – $60 million
9. Fleetwood Mac – $59.5 million
10. Lady Gaga – $59 million
11. The Rolling Stones – $57.5 million
12. Ed Sheeran – $57 million
13. Jay Z – $56 million
14. Beyoncé – $54.5 million
15. Elton John – $53.5 million
16. Toby Keith – $53 million
17. Paul McCartney – $51.5 million
18. Michael Buble – $45.5 million
19. Jason Aldean – $43.5 million
20. Luke Bryan – $42.5 million
21. Kenny Chesney – $42 million
22. Bruno Mars – $40 million
23. Drake – $39.5 million
24. Foo Fighters – $38 million
25. Tim McGraw – $38 million
Leave your thoughts below.
SOURCE: Forbes | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty