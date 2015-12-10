Reality Star Kristin Cavallari’s Missing Brother Found Dead

Over the weekend, the world learned that Kristin Cavallari‘s 30-year-old brother Michael had gone missing. We are sad to report he was found dead today.

The Laguna Beach and Hills alum shared the heartbreaking news via Instagram this afternoon. In a throwback photo of the siblings when they were babies, Kristin expressed her sorrow, writing in part:

“I’m at a loss for words but I know u are in a better place and finally at peace. I love u so much RIP.”

She gave her official statement to PEOPLE after authorities located Michael:

“We want to thank everyone for their love, support and prayers during this very difficult time. We have just been informed by the authorities my brother’s body has been found. This is a very painful time and we are still processing it all. We kindly ask everyone please respect our privacy during our time of grieving.”

Utah police were reportedly looking for Michael ever since November 27th, when they found his abandoned car. Us Weekly reports:

His abandoned 2014 Honda Civic was found — still running — on a highway in the area. According to the Grand County Sheriff’s Department, his body was discovered by search crews in a “steep and very rocky area” in Salt Wash, Utah.

We pray for the Cavallari family during this difficult time and will continue to update you as more information surfaces.

SOURCE: PEOPLE, Us Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty