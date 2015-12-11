Jennifer Hudson Opens Up About Gun Control & Defends “Chi-Raq”

Jennifer Hudson knows a thing or two about wanting to keep guns off the street. A Chicago native whose family was murdered due to gun violence, Hudson spoke about her role in Spike Lee’s Chi-Raq and why it focuses so much on firearms.

In an interview with W Magazine, Hudson admitted she was skeptical about playing the role of Irene, a mother whose daughter is murdered in the streets of Chicago as a casualty of gang violence. She told the mag, “I definitely had that moment of like, ‘Are you serious?’ But when I really thought about it, I understood why he came to me and I thought, ‘You know what? It’s worth me telling my story so that hopefully no one else has a story like this to tell.’”

Many people have spoken out against the film (in which the women of the city band together to withhold sex from their men until violence ceases), including Chi-town’s own Chance The Rapper, who went on a Twitter rant about why audiences shouldn’t support the movie.

Let me be the one from Chicago to personally tell you we not supporting this film out here — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 4, 2015

Jennifer elaborated on the goal, telling the mag, “The film we’re doing is trying to save my city, as my mother said, take care of home. So for that reason I was like, ‘Okay, I get it, it’s worth doing.’ But I don’t think it’s anything I will ever, ever revisit again.”

And about the rest of the critics? “Those who don’t get it, it’s like, how don’t you get it when this is what the issue is? And if you do have a problem with it, have a solution to come along with it. What plan do you have? How do you not try? And what are we supposed to do—just kill each other?”

Check out Jennifer Hudson’s full interview with W Magazine here.

SOURCE: W Magazine | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty