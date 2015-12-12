Chris Brown Feat. Tayla Parx “Anyway” (NEW MUSIC)

Chris Brown drops his seventh studio album Royalty next Friday and, ahead of the highly anticipated release, he’s blessed fans with another track from the project.

Chris entices the girl he loves with sweet nothings on “Anyway,” an upbeat offering he tackles with singer-songwriter Tayla Parx.

Listen to Breezy sing his heart out above and pre-order the album on iTunes now. In case you haven’t heard, proceeds from the project will be donated to two children’s charities.

PHOTO CREDIT: Sony Music Ent.