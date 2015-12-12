RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: Travis Scott’s “Antidote” Single Goes Platinum, & More

Travis Scott‘s Rodeo single “Antidote” has gone platinum, this according to the 23-year-old rapper. He hit twitter with much appreciation: “ANTIDOTE CERTIFIED PLATINUM LOVE TO U ALL.” Congrats to Mr. Scott. [Complex]

King Chip drops “Fat Raps 3” featuring Chuck Inglish, Earlly Mac, Curren$y, and Big Sean. Listen to the rappers spit bar after bar here. [Miss Info]

Tank plans to start his new year off with a new album, Sex, Love, & Pain 2. Ahead of its January 22nd release, the beloved singer reveals the album’s cover art and tracklisting, which includes songs featuring Chris Brown, Rich Homie Quan, and more.

Black Thought just hit us with some shit. The Roots rapper calls this one “Couldn’t Tell” and we fuck with it. Take a listen and let us know what you think. [HHNM]

