“OITNB” Star Dascha Polanco Breaks Silence On Assault Charges

Orange is the New Black star Dascha Polanco found herself in a bit of trouble, but she ain’t worried ’bout a thing.

The beauty has been accused of assaulting a 17-year-old girl over the summer and was arraigned in a Manhattan court for all subsequent charges earlier this month. While sitting down with HuffPost Live host Alex Mirada this week, Dascha addressed the situation – sort of.

A caller asked about the assault and whether it would affect Dascha’s hit show, OITNB. After a firm “No,” Dascha continued by sipping her tea, then reminding us all that she lost her mom, so it’s going to take “more than that” to knock her down.

She continued:

“People that know me and know my quality, my professionalism, who I am […] They’re not worried. And neither am I.”

The 33-year-old faces up to a year in prison for the alleged assault with intent to commit harm. We wish Dascha all the best and hope the matter is settled soon. Check out a quick clip from the interview above.

SOURCE: HuffPost | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty