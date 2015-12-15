What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Will Smith Hits GMA, Reveals “Conflicted” Feelings About “Concussion” Movie, & More

In his upcoming film Concussion, Will Smith plays Dr. Bennet Omalu, the forensic pathologist who discovered the connection between brain disease and football injuries.

Ahead of its Christmas release, Will hit up Good Morning America for some promo time and revealed he was “conflicted” when he first took the part.

“It’s going well. I was a little conflicted when I first took this film, so it feels good that people are responding well to it,” Will said.

He also talked about his eldest son Trey, who played football for four years:

“My son played for four years and it was some of the most beautiful time that we’ve had together,” Smith, 47, said. “This is not an anti-football movie. I love football, I grew up in Philly. I’m a football fan, my Eagles. It was a very inconvenient truth.

Check out his sit-down just above and head to a theater near you on December 25 to see the movie.

The very first Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them trailer is here for your viewing pleasure.

The film follows “Newt, a magizoologist who searches for the world’s most magical creatures and keeps them in his magical suitcase. Upon a visit to New York City in 1926, Newt accidentally lets some of these rare and endangered magical creatures escape for all No-Majs to see, which is very, very bad, especially because the No-Maj are already trying to persecute wizards and witches.”

Check out the clip above and let us know what you think.

Our first look at George Clooney and Channing Tatum in the upcoming film, Hail Caesar! is finally here. Directed by The Coen Brothers, the movie travels back in time to Hollywood’s Golden Age. Along with Scarlett Johansson, the cast packs major star punch, and will undoubtedly kill at the box office in 2015.

Check out the trailer above.

We’re sorry to report that OITNB‘s Ruby Rose and her fiancée Phoebe Dahl have ended their engagement.

From Just Jared:

The 29-year-old actress and her girlfriend of two years tried to make things work, but there was some strain in the relationship, E! News reports.

“It’s completely amicable and they wish each other the best,” a source said.

WGN America’s Underground series premieres next year on March 9th, but we’ve already got a look at what we can expect.

The show follows a group of slaves who are attempting to escape from a Georgia plantation. Check out the clip above.

The Star Wars premiere was the talk of the town at the start of this week – naturally, your favorite celebs went all out for the big night.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, for example, went as a do-it-yourself Pajama Yoda and it was epic. Check him out just above. Star Wars hits theaters this Friday.

SOURCE: ABC News, MTV, Just Jared, | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Splash News