Renowned Violinist Miri Ben-Ari Covers Adele’s “Hello” – & It’s A Masterpiece

Millions of people have fallen in love with Adele‘s third studio album, 25, over the past few weeks – musician Miri Ben-Ari is no exception.

The renowned violinist covered the famed singer’s instant worldwide hit “Hello,” and it’s so good you’ll think Adele is in the room singing. Standing tall under those beautiful blonde locks of hers, Miri takes it one note at a time as she sways from side to side and gets into the music.

What we’d call a masterpiece, Miri calls a warm up:

“Warming up with Adele’s “Hello” yesterday in my studio before a video shoot!,” she said of the visual.

You have to see this.

PHOTO CREDIT: Provided by Josue Sejour