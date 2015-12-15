Tackling Race: “UnREAL” Casts Black Suitor Before “The Bachelor” Does

As always, Lifetime’s UnREAL is here to right The Bachelor‘s wrongs.

In its most recent effort to show the dating reality series up, UnREAL – a scripted drama that follows a producer on a Bachelor-type reality program – enlists a Black suitor on that aforementioned fake show, titled Everlasting.

Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback “Darius Hill” is the chosen hunk, but he isn’t the only addition.

From Vulture:

“Darius Hill is in his mid-20s and plays quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys,” TVLine writes. “He’s a Cam Newton–type who’s sweet, slightly sheltered, athletic (obviously) and a huge crowd-pleaser with both America and the ladies.” There’s also more racial diversity among the contestants, including a “football-obsessed” white girl, a black southern debutante, an athletic black girl who balks when the producers ask her to play the “Angry Black Woman,” and a “rather trashy” white girl who “shows up to the Everlasting house in a Confederate flag bikini.”

Will you be tuning in as unREAL and Darius tackle race in the TV dating arena?

SOURCE: Vulture | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News