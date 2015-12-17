A Clothing Line That Imagines Colleges Named After Famous Black Leaders? Yes, Please…

This clothing line imagines colleges named after famous black leaders https://t.co/BIeAxq2NBE pic.twitter.com/aaZ5rzmLq1 — Mashable (@mashable) December 16, 2015

This is super cute.

Donte Neal, an intern over at Mashable, designed a dope collection that celebrates and imagines colleges named after Black leaders like Harriet Tubman, Marcus Garvey, and more. In collaboration with Philadelphia Printworks, Neal created a 6-piece collection that was inspired by classic collegiate pieces and “a very long conversation that has been happening about black representation in education.”

“This is something that has been at the top of our personal struggle,” Neal said.

He calls his collection the School of Thought sweatshirt line. From Mashable:

Neal, who sometimes designs under the name Mars Five, sat down in October to begin the six-piece collection, using inspiration from classic collegiate pieces, like varsity jackets and cardigans, to create imaginary universities celebrating black luminaries.

Reflecting the diversity of thought when it comes to influential black thinkers was a cornerstone of the project, Neal said. He and Philadelphia Printworks wanted to celebrate a spectrum of historical figures, all deserving of attention and recognition. Once they chose six influential black leaders, Neal then worked to represent their influence authentically through design.

The site continues:

“We didn’t want to just frivolously say, ‘We’ll make this one red, black and white ’cause it looks cool,'” he said.

The colors, imagery and even university names all have a deeper meaning, tying into the life of the black leader represented. Marcus Garvey, for instance, has the university colors of red, black and green, representing the colors of the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA), which he founded. George Washington Carver’s university, on the other hand, is an agricultural institution, reflecting his influence on botany.

Neal says he’s “giving people the opportunity to buy into historical pride.” Check out a few photos from the line here. Donte Neal, we salute you.

SOURCE: Mashable | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter