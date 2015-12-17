What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Khloe Kardashian To Host New Reality Series “Revenge Bodies,” & More

Khloe Kardashian is all set to host a new show called Revenge Bodies.

In the forthcoming reality series, KoKo will help participants recreate themselves in an effort to achieve their best revenge body. If you’ve got no clue what we’re talking about, a revenge body is (as explained by Jezebel): “simply a body that’s been sculpted for the sake of revenge—usually to subliminally inform an ex that he/she has lost a good thing.”

The series will air six episodes and in each, highlight two “heartbroken individuals” who will be made over by Hollywood’s glam elite. “Looking great is always the best revenge,” said Khloe Kardashian.

We’re not sure how excited we are for this, but kongrats to KoKo on the new show.

Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama out in St. Barth – December 16th #5 https://t.co/nDEInjqj7G pic.twitter.com/0FTuN90UaT — Demi Lovato News (@itsohsodemi) December 16, 2015

Demi Lovato and that handsome boy toy of hers, Wilmer Valderrama, have been sharing some good times together as of late.

The singer was spotted having some fun in the sun with her man in St. Barts on Wednesday, and one special moment caught our eye. While splashing around in the cool water, the duo made a funny attempt at recreating the very difficult Dirty Dancing lift, originally made famous by Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze.

Get a room!

Tina Fey sort of fulfills her dreams of becoming an action star in the new film Whiskey Tango Foxtrot.

The talented writer and actress stars in the film’s trailer and can actually be seen shooting a gun – but soon after, things take a comedic turn. From Entertainment Weekly:

Paramount debuted the first trailer for Whiskey Tango Foxtrot on Thursday, and while it does show Fey shooting a gun and hiding from operatives on the front lines of Afghanistan, the 2016 film also sets up Fey’s next comedic role as a reporter who leaves her boring life in the States for an assignment in Kabul.

She parties with other reporters (hello, Margot Robbie!), tries to get the best story of her career, and does not want to Skype with her depressing boyfriend back home.

Check out the clip above and head to a theater near you on March 4 to catch Tina in action.

Much thanks to Jimmy Kimmel for the new round of Mean Tweets.

Daniel Radcliffe, Kirsten Dunst, Colin Farrell and more read off the mean things people say about them and their families via Twitter. Someone actually told Liv Tyler than her dad, Steven, “looks like a ballsack.”

Watch the rest of the segment just above.

SOURCE: Jezebel, Deadline, EW, EW | PHOTO CREDIT: Khloe Kardashian, Twitter