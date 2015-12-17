Rita Ora Wants Out Of Her Contract With Roc Nation, Files Lawsuit With L.A. Superior Court

In an unexpected twist, Rita Ora has filed a lawsuit against Roc Nation in the hope of being let out of her contract.

Just today, the famed singer filed a complaint with the Los Angeles Superior Court. According to Billboard, she’s “seeking a declaratory judgment that the recording agreement she signed in 2008 at the age of 18 with Roc Nation violates California law and is unenforceable.”

The lawsuit will reportedly test California’s “seven-year rule” on personal service contracts. As far as Rita’s grievances go:

“When Rita signed, Roc Nation and its senior executives were very involved with her as an artist,” states the complaint. “As Roc Nation’s interests diversified, there were fewer resources available and the company suffered a revolving door of executives. Rita’s remaining supporters at the label left or moved on to other activities, to the point where she no longer had a relationship with anyone at the company.”

With unmistakable references to Jay Z’s new pursuits (the streaming service Tidal is mentioned), the lawsuit paints Roc Nation as a “diminished” record label with “only a handful of admittedly worthy heritage superstar artists.”

Ora (now living in California) says she’s on her own, “self-funding her promotional television appearances, recording costs and video projects,” but she has a problem. In 2013, Roc Nation switched its distribution partner from Sony to Universal, but according to the lawsuit, she’s been left behind at Sony, which she paints as “hamstrung” by Roc Nation’s alleged inattention.

“Between Sony’s limited economic return from its orphaned relationship with Roc Nation and Sony’s indirect relationship with Rita, Rita is caught in a political quagmire of dysfunction,” states the complaint.

Hopefully this can be settled as quickly and as quietly as possible.

SOURCE: Billboard | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Splash News