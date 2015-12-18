LeBron James Plows Into Courtside Crowd, Injures Wife Of Golf Star

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Even kings mess up sometimes.

On Thursday night, LeBron James landed on Australian golfer Jason Day’s wife, Ellie, when trying to save a ball that went out-of-bounds.

The incident occurred with just 4 minutes left in the game. LeBron’s dominating size knocked over her chair and all 250 pounds of the player landed on top of her. The game swiftly resumed – until everyone realized Ellie wasn’t OK. She was then placed in a neck brace, and carried out on a stretcher.

After the Cavs’ win, LeBron spoke to ESPN about the incident, saying, “It wasn’t anything out of the usual besides the injury. But to me, obviously her health is very important, and hopefully she’s doing well. So, you know, I was going for a loose ball. Just trying to keep the possession going, and I hate that that was the end result of it.”

He also sent out a tweet after the game, wishing Ellie the best.

Ellie Day I hope you're doing okay! My apologies! Hope u guys come back to another game soon. Love LJ! — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 18, 2015

Ellie was released from the hospital this morning, and is reportedly “doing great.”

SOURCE: Mashable, Twitter | VIDEO SOURCE: Inform