Hungarian Singer Mitsou Loses Against Beyonce & Jay Z In “Drunk In Love” Lawsuit

A Hungarian singer took the First Couple of Hip-Pop to court after hearing her voice at the head of “Drunk In Love.”

Now, PageSix reports that a judge ruled in favor of Beyonce and Jay Z because of a technicality.

“Mitsou’s voice was sampled and digitally manipulated without her permission” for Beyoncé’s Grammy-nominated “Drunk in Love,” the 2014 Manhattan suit charges. Mitsou, whose full name is Mónika Juhász Miczur, released the traditional folk song “Gypsy Life on the Road” in the US in 1997. Mitsou’s vocals dominate 1½ minutes of the 5½-minute song. The rest of the track features Beyoncé’s voice with Jay Z rapping alongside her.

According to the site, Mitsou sued for “unspecified monetary damages,” while claiming “blatant unauthorized use of [her] voice for trade purposes is causing irreparable harm and emotional distress.”

Unfortunately, her cased was tossed out because she sued under the state Civil Rights Law, which does not apply to “works of literary and artistic expression.”

But Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Cynthia Kern tossed the case because Mitsou was suing under the state Civil Rights Law, which only protects a “name, portrait, picture or voice used for advertising or trade purposes without written consent.”

Kern wrote that “courts have consistently held that Civil Rights Law does not apply to works of literary and artistic expression.

“It is undisputed that the ‘Drunk in Love’ song and video are works of artistic expression and, pursuant to well established law, they are therefore exempted from the Civil Rights Law,” Kern said.

The judge also didn’t buy Mitsou’s argument that the Civil Rights Law applies to the song and video because they were used in HBO ads and a series promoting Beyoncé’s concert tour.

That use “does not vitiate their character as works of artist expression,” Kern wrote.

SOURCE: PageSix | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty