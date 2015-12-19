RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: Migos & Young Thug Drop “Crime Stoppers,” & More

Migos and Young Thug join forces against crime in their new song, “Crime Stoppers.” The joint effort comes just before they drop their collaborative tape, Migos Thuggin, on Christmas. [Rap-Up]

Nicki Minaj is at the center of some controversy due to a scheduled performance in Angola. The Human Rights Foundation asked Nicki to cancel her performance because the Christmas festival she is set to appear in is sponsored by Unitel, a company controlled by the Angolan President, who the foundation says is a dictator. [The YBF]

Our girl JoJo dropped a suprise EP on us. #LoveJo2 features four tracks, including a remix to her single “When Love Hurts” and the full version of “Thinking Out Loud.” Stream the project here. [Rap-Up]

Star Wars fans are everywhere. Timbaland drops an instrumental, co-produced by Illmind, and it’s called “The Force (TURN UP).” Take a listen here.

