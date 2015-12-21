Young Thug & Lil Uzi “Big Racks” (NEW VIDEO)

Young Thug and Lil Uzi set it off in their new “Big Racks” video.

In support of his Slime Season 2 mixtape, Young Thug released his Be Al Be-directed visual. The video features Young Thug and Lil Uzi pulling off the ultimate bank heist. The situation gets a little hectic when Uzi and Thug decide to take hostages, but you’ll have to watch until the very end to see if they escape.

In the meantime, Young Thug and Migos will finally release their Migos Thuggin mixtape on Christmas Day. Watch Thugga and Uzi above.