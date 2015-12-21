Adele Covers TIME Magazine, Reveals That Beyoncé Is A Big ‘Priority’ In Her Life

Lindsey India is that adorably awkward individual with strong opinions that you never really paid attention to in high school. She has an unconditional relationship with R&B and Jeezy music & worships the ground Nasir Jones walks on. Follow her on Twitter: @LindseyIndia

It’s safe to say that Adele might have had the best 2015 of anyone, and she only came out of hiding just a couple months ago.

While fans were at the complete edges of their seats waiting for new music from the low key singer, she shattered all music sale records, moving 5.98 million units for her 25 album.

After covering tons of magazines in the last month or so, the “Hello” singer has landed one final one to end the year, TIME Magazine.

Adele is the face of their “The Year Ahead” issue, and spoke on a slew of topics, including her incredibly high sales, how she wants to support her son, and even Beyonce.

As far as her records sales being so high in the U.S., she admits, “Maybe they think I’m related to the Queen. Americans are obsessed with the royal family.”

While addressing how she wants to treat her 3-year-old son, Angelo, she explained, “I can’t wait to know who his best friends are going to be, who his girlfriend or his boyfriend is going to be or what movies he likes…Whatever my kid wants to do or be I will always support him no matter what.”

She even addresses the rumor that she turned down working with Beyonce, revealing, “Whoever started that rumor must have been having a laugh because anyone who knows me knows that my main priority in life outside of my child is Beyoncé.”

Well, there you have it. Adele is a member of the Beyhive. Read the full feature here.

SOURCE: TIME Magazine | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram