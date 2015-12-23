Who’s Up Next?: 16 Artists To Watch In 2016

New year, new blood, new music, and new artists to watch.

Successful artists like Drake, Future, and Kendrick Lamar made 2015 special by releasing three phenomenal albums, but despite their unwavering success and ever-growing popularity, there’s always room for new artists to emerge.

GlobalGrind created a list of 16 artists who’ve been increasingly on our radar over the past year; those who we think will be 2016′s fresh faces in music.

From Detroit native Eryn Allen Kane, who’s featured on Donnie Trumpet & The Social Experiment’s Surf album and Prince’s “Baltimore,” to Canada’s countless rising stars Roy Woods, Alessia Cara, Tory Lanez, and Belly, 2016 is looking like a great year for hip-hop and new-age R&B.

There are also notable singer/songwriters like Halsey and NAO, who’ve garnered attention from music heavyweights like Justin Bieber, Skrillex, and Disclosure.

There were many new artists in the running, but only 16 hopefuls made the cut.

Here are the 16 artists to watch In 2016…

